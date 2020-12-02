Temperatures will be 17 degrees below normal in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The low Tuesday morning in Orlando was 44 degrees.

The low in Orlando from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is going to be 38 degrees.

This will be 17 degrees below the normal low of 55 degrees.

The record will still be out of touch. The record low for Dec. 2 is 30 degrees from back in 1910.

To the north of Orlando, the temps will be even colder. Ocala will drop to 32, The Villages to 34, and Sanford will hit 36.

These temps will lead to widespread Patchy Frost across Central Florida.

There are also Freeze Warnings up for Marion, Sumter, Alachua, and Putnam counties until 8 a.m.Wednesday.

Wednesday is a comeback day with the high climbing into the mid-60s.