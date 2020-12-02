Vigil held for Mount Dora store owner killed in armed robbery

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – One day has passed since a deadly shooting during an armed robbery at T & N Market in Mount Dora.

The crime left one owner dead and another fighting for his life in the hospital.

Mount Dora police detectives said they responded to the convenience store on Monday night around 8:50 p.m. after a customer found 56-year-old Kheim Trinh and 47-year-old Minh Nguyen affectionately known by customers as Ken and Tina with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said surveillance cameras captured show the suspect in all black forcing Ken back into the market while he was attempting to close the store.

Tina did not survive her injuries. Law enforcement said the suspect fled on foot and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

As the community copes with the shock and distress more than 50 community members showed up for a candlelight vigil at the sight of the violent attack on Grandview Street.

“They would do anything for you they were some good people,” Deborah Devlin said.

Flowers, candles, and stuffed animals occupy the space where the crime happened. A small consolation for a couple that community members said the couple gave back.

“They did so much for the community we gonna be lost without this store,” Devlin said.

Faith leaders led the crowd in prayer and made an emotional plea to attendees.

“This was senseless”

Interim Chief Brett Meade was in attendance and called for the public to speak up as he expressed the department’s commitment to solving the crime.

“Any information you have, it doesn’t matter how small it is or insignificant it is, call us, tell us,” Meade said.

Trinh remains in critical condition.