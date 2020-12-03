Teens wanted in Polk County homicide turn themselves in

POINCIANA, Fla. – Two teens wanted in connection with a fatal drug-related shooting in Polk County turned themselves in to authorities on Wednesday, officials said.

Polk County sheriff’s officials said 18-year-old Tarmetris Daniel Mack and 17-year-old Alfred Higgs, Jr., both had warrants for armed robbery and first-degree murder.

Deputies said the pair robbed and fatally shot a man at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 398 Marigold Ave. in Poinciana, where the victim met the pair to sell them a bag of marijuana.

Video from outside the convenience store shows that during the transaction, the suspects robbed the victim, which led to an exchange of gunfire between them, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens turned themselves in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and will have their first court appearance Thursday.

“I’m so sick of hearing that drugs aren’t dangerous. We have a young man who’s dead today, because he came to a gas station to sell drugs to these two suspects, who ripped him off, then shot and killed him,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

