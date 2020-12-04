Man, woman stabbed in Orange County apartment; estranged husband sought

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were stabbed multiple times by the woman’s estranged husband inside an Orange County apartment, and the assailant remains on the loose, deputies said.

The double stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday near Magnolia Homes Road and Riverside Park Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, in her late 20s, and her friend, in his mid-20s, were in the woman’s apartment when her estranged husband entered.

After a brief confrontation, the began stabbing both victims several times, according to deputies. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The estranged husband drove away and has not been located, officials said.

No other details, including the name and a description of the culprit, have been released.