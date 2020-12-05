SpaceX scrubs launch due to weather

Due to inclement weather Saturday morning, SpaceX opted to scrub their scheduled launch and focus on a new time Sunday.

The launch was originally scheduled for 11:39 a.m. Saturday and is now rescheduled for 11:17 a.m. Sunday.

SpaceX is expected to launch its 21st cargo supply mission for NASA from Kennedy Space Center.

After the Falcon 9 rocket sends the Cargo Dragon spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station, it will arrive about 24 hours later, bringing 6,400 pounds of research, supplies and goodies for the astronauts.

Currently, there are four NASA astronauts, one Japanese and two Russian cosmonauts on the ISS.

During a NASA briefing Friday, Jennifer Scott Williams, with NASA’s ISS Program Research Office, explained the astronauts work with the Food Lab at Johnson Space Center to pick their favorites for flight, including any special requests.

“For this mission, we’ve got some fresh apples and oranges and lemons going up because astronauts really don’t get an opportunity to eat fresh fruits and vegetables while they’re in space, there’s also going to be some prepared foods for the holiday season, including fixings for a turkey dinner, and some fun desserts,” Scott Williams said about the bounty headed to space.

This is the first launch with SpaceX’s re-designed cargo capsule, which can now fit 50% more inside than the previous spacecraft, which means more room for science.

