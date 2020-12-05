Volusia County Schools reduces COVID-19 quarantine period

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – In order to be in line with new guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Volusia County Schools has reduced its COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days for staff and students.

The new change goes into effect immediately at the recommendation of the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

According to the district, those on campus who are asked to quarantine but do not have any COVID-19 symptoms can leave quarantine 10 days after the collection date of the first lab positive test that led to the possible exposure.

Those in quarantine who don’t have symptoms can also get a PCR test on day six after that exposure and then leave quarantine the next day if the results come back negative.

The CDC released new guidelines earlier this week to people who have come in contact with a positive case to resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result. Earlier in the pandemic, the recommendation for quarantine was 14 days.