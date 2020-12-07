Lake County Schools reduce virus quarantine time for students, staff

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Students, teachers and staff in Lake County who test positive for coronavirus or come into contact with the virus will now have a shorter quarantine period starting now, the school district announced Monday.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 recommendations reducing quarantine time from 14 to 10 days. LCPS officials said in a news release the Lake County Health Department also approved the change.

The change allows students and staff who test positive for the virus to return after at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours have passed without a fever and their symptoms have improved.

Students and staff who test positive without symptoms will be allowed to return 10 days after their first positive lab test.

However, school district officials said students and employees with severe illness or who are immunocompromised may need to be isolated for 20 days, based on the recommendation from a doctor.

For those who have been notified of close contact with a COVID-19 case may take a PCR test six days after contact and if they test negative they may leave quarantine after seven days, according to the district. For those who develop symptoms in quarantine, they can also take a PCR test on day 6 of quarantine and if they test negative they can return to work or school after seven days.

If those individuals opt not to be tested they can return after 10 days as long as no symptoms have developed.

Last week, Florida surpassed 1 million infections since March.

As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,423 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus.