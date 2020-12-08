Aloha! OIA to offer non-stop flights to Hawaii this spring

ORLANDO, Fla – Hawaiian Airlines is bringing the sunshine and tropical paradise closer to three mainland cities, including Orlando beginning this spring.

Beginning on March 11, the airline will offer two weekly non-stop flights between Honolulu and Orlando International Airport. According to the companies website, the flights will takeoff Thursdays and Sundays at 5:15 p.m. and Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 a.m.

“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawai’i from Austin, Ontario, and Orlando, while adding service to Maui from Long Beach,” said Peter Ingram, president, and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawaii, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard guests from our newest cities.”

In a press release, the company said all guests will enjoy island-inspired complimentary meals and the roominess and superior comfort onboard Hawaiian’s 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft. The aircraft features 18 first-class lie-flat leather seats arranged in a configuration tailored for couples, families, honeymooners, and business travelers.

Travelers on Hawaiian's nonstop flights to Honolulu from Orlando and Austin will be able to enjoy a premium experience in the comfort of the airline's lie-flat seating on the First Class cabin of its Airbus A330 aircraft. (Hawaiian Airlines)

“We are thrilled to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawaii and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the aloha state,” said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “This new service represents a significant investment that will strengthen economic, leisure and cultural bonds between two of the country’s top tourism destinations.”

Travelers planning a Hawaii vacation can visit Hawaiian’s “What to Expect” website to learn about the latest state entry requirements and its Safe Travels program.

Flights are now on sale and can be purchased here.