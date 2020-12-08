Volusia teen who confessed to killing mother to enter plea in court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage boy from DeBary accused of murdering his mother in 2018 is expected to enter a plea in court Wednesday.

Gregory Ramos was 15 years old when he confessed to killing his mother and burying her body nearly two years ago.

Gail Cleavenger, Ramos’ mother, was reported missing in November 2018. Volusia County deputies found her body buried under a fire pit at a church a few days after her death, once Ramos confessed to strangling her at their home.

Court documents show the two were arguing over the teen’s grades. Ramos initially told detectives that he returned home from school and discovered that the house had been burglarized, his mother was missing and her van was running in the driveway. He then made a 911 call to report the alleged burglary.

After a two-day search for Cleavenger, Ramos made a detailed confession that officials described as “cold and calculated” and lacked emotion, records show.

Ramos told authorities that he killed his mother as a “preemptive strike,” believing she would one day kill him, arrest records note. Deputies said their investigation revealed no evidence that indicated an abusive relationship between the two.

Court records show Ramos will be represented by a public defender. His hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.