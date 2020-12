BOCA CHICA, Texas – SpaceX on Tuesday plans to launch a test flight of its latest Starship prototype spacecraft from the company’s Texas location.

SpaceX will hold a live webcast starting at 11 a.m. EST for its “high-altitude flight test” of the Starship SN8 vehicle. You can watch it in the video player above.

The private space company hopes Starship can take people to distant destinations, such as the moon and Mars.