WATCH LIVE: Hearing resumes for 3 charged in St. Cloud woman’s death, dismemberment

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Three suspects charged in connection with the murder of a St. Cloud woman are due in court Wednesday in an effort to get evidence tossed from the case.

Prosecutors say Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, killed Christopher’s estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo, last year.

Rivera’s wife, Wanda Rivera, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Attorneys for the defendants argue the initial search of the family’s home was illegal so much of what was uncovered should not be allowed in court.

The judge in the case first heard arguments over the evidence in October, but the hearing will resume Wednesday morning.

Montalvo disappeared in October 2020 after dropping off her 8-year-old son at the Riveras’ home, according to investigators. Prosecutors say her body was dismembered and buried on property belonging to the Rivera family.