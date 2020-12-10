Wait, I can’t use a clear license plate cover in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer submitted the question, “Can I I have a clear cover over my license plate?”

Whether the cover you want is tinted or crystal clear, the answer is no, Trooper Steve said.

According to Trooper Steve, we don’t own our license plates, we technically borrow them from the state, and Florida law specifically talks about there being nothing that visually obstructs your plate.

“Nothing is allowed on your Florida license plate,” Trooper Steve said.

There you have it, the best way to show off your license plate is by leaving it alone and not putting a cover over it.

