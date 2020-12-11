Mother and daughter donate Christmas stockings for Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christine Dathe is along time volunteer at the Salvation Army along with her teenage daughter, Megan.

Both of them, pageant winners of World Imperial Beauties, love to help. This year, they are donating dozens of Christmas stockings to boys and girls in need.

“I have bins in my closet and I collect stuff, pencils, notebooks, Rubik’s cubes and I just collect throughout the year so when it comes time to pack the stockings it makes it really easy,” Dathe said.

Dathe said her daughter was only 10 years old when she realized she wanted to volunteer and ever since, they’ve worked together to try and make a difference at the Salvation Army.

“We both started together and it was funny because she asked a volunteer coordinator - she’s like - I want to do something for the homeless men” Dathe said.

Dathe volunteered during the Angel Tree distribution day last year which motivated her family to help out even more.

They are even thinking of donating bikes to the Angel Tree program this time around.

“I really enjoy it like I enjoy looking for that special thing that treat. That will hopefully light up somebody’s day,” she said.

Overall, Dathe said the lesson here is to try to give back in any way you can.

“Even if you can’t donate something if you can donate your time you know that’s huge because it really takes a whole army to get it all completed,” Dathe said.