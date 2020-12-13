Fire inside Wild Florida animal enclosure kills one snake

Snake enclosure catches on fire at Wild Florida Gator Park (Osceola County Fire and Rescue)

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – A snake enclosure caught on fire Sunday at Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park.

The wildlife attraction in Kenansville, offers airboat tours, close encounters with gators and a drive-through safari.

According to the Osceola County Fire Department, crews from multiple departments responded to fire inside the serpentarium.

Images from Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS show bright orange flames and smoke coming from behind the wooden walls of the park.

[TRENDING: States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday | Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses on court | 2020 pop culture wrap]

Officials said no one was injured and the fire has been extinguished.

Images after the fire show the area charred, with surrounding trees burned and the roof of the enclosure collapsed.

While there is no official word on how many animals were affected, OCFR did find one animal that perished in the blaze.

“Our crews did encounter at least one large deceased snake within the remains of the enclosure,” OCFR spokesman Andrew Sullivan told News 6.

Stay with News 6 for updates.