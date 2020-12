OVIEDO, Fla. – A boater died after a boat overturned Sunday on Lake Jesup in Seminole County, officials said.

Seminole County fire officials said someone pulled the boater to shore near Sanford and performed CPR, but the victim did not survive.

Officials are investigating the death.

No other details have been released.