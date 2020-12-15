Kennedy Space Center offers out-of-this-world virtual camps during holiday break

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center is offering new opportunities to give kids a space-filled holiday break.

KSC’s education program is offering virtual camps to help fill some downtime kids may have as they have a few weeks off from school.

“We send out a kit with some supplies they might not have at home and list some of the household items they’ll need and then we meet over a period of several days,” said Dee Maynard, KSC’s education programs manager. “Our instructors meet with the kids from different places around the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.”

[TRENDING: Record-setting attractions coming to Orlando | Bacteria halts swan boats | Snake and eggs for breakfast]

The price for a virtual camp is $65 per household which includes one Zoom video conference access code and one camp kit. Additional kits can be bought for $25.

Maynard also says each session is recorded, so families can do the activities together at a time convenient for everyone.

The camp offers hands-on STEM education and experiments for elementary school-aged students.

“We don’t design them specifically to be educational. We design them to be fun and the kids are learning, and our goal is to inspire them to continue to want to learn in STEM fields,” said Maynard.

The “missions” include launching rockets using paper towel holders, exploring deep space and living and working beyond our atmosphere.

If you’d like to register your child for the session beginning Dec. 29, you need to do so by Dec. 17. You can register online here.