6-year-old girl spends vacation volunteering for Angel Tree

ORLANDO, Fla. – At the age of 6, Isabella Hermosilla was the youngest volunteer helping out during distribution day for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which provides gifts to those in need.

Isabella and her family, of Colombia, are visiting Orlando for the holidays with her family.

Her mother said they found about the Angel Tree event and they wanted to give back by helping.

“The children (in need) will be able to be happy and have toys,” Isabella said in Spanish.

Scenes from the Dec. 16, 2020 Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution day on Orange Avenue in Orlando as families pick up their gifts.

Linda Williams, who has been working distribution day for years, said even though things are a bit different due to the pandemic, she’s thankful some volunteers were still able to assist.

“We couldn’t do it without them. There’s just no way, so I’m thankful for them,” Williams said.

Capt. Ken Chapman, of the Salvation Army, said he couldn’t be more grateful for both the donors and volunteers who contribute to the program.

“God delivered, our community delivered, and it’s going to be a Merry Christmas in Orlando,” Chapman said.