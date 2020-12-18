Temps could drop into the 30s in some parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cold air is moving into Central Florida Thursday night. Winds have calmed and the dry air has cleared the clouds.

Look for a low of 41 degrees at the Orlando International Airport and 34 degrees in Ocala, and 43 degrees in Melbourne.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Marion and Flagler counties until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

People in those areas should expect heavy frost. Take action to bring in potted plants and to cover up sensitive plants.

By 10 a.m. Friday the temps will be warming with full sunshine on the way. But the high will only make it back to about 61 degrees in Orlando.

Saturday will turn much warmer, we will almost be back to normal with a high of 71 degrees.

Sunday we will hit a high 74 degrees with a slight chance of a coastal shower.