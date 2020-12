A home in the Scottsmoor community of Mims became engulfed in flames on Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on Harrison Road, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.

Below are photos of the incident.

Contributed photo. (Mims Volunteer Fire Department)

