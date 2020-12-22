DeLand man faces new charges following teen’s disappearance, return home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in November following the disappearance and return home of a DeBary 15-year-old girl is facing new charges after further investigation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was reported missing the morning of Nov. 3. Sheriff’s Office officials believed she was with Hilario Maldonado, 29, who is a convicted felon.

The teen was found later the same day and returned home, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, the girl’s father previously reported Maldonado to DeLand police for having an unauthorized relationship with his 15-year-old daughter. The girl’s parents told deputies they had been dealing with issues with Maldonado, who lives in DeLand, since August.

The teen told detectives she first met Maldonado on Snapchat in July, according to the report. She said he gave her weed and alcohol in exchange for sex, the report shows.

The victim told detectives Maldonado took her to his home after she left her house and recorded a sexual encounter on Nov. 2 with his cellphone and had done so before.

Maldonado had cleared all images and video from his iPhone but detectives were able to obtain a search warrant from Apple to confirm the recording, according to the report.

After the teen’s safe return, Maldonado was charged with interfering with child custody as well as lewd and lascivious molestation.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office filed new charges against Maldonado including additional counts of lewd or lascivious battery, directing or promoting a sexual performance of a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Volusia County Jail records show he was booked into the facility on Monday.

Investigators are also seeking anyone who may have had similar encounters with Maldonado. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Wheeler at SWheeler@vcso.us.