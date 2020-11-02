Missing Volusia County teen could be with 29-year-old convicted felon, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies say they’re looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her DeBary home early Monday morning and could be with a 29-year-old convicted felon.

Charleigh Huffman, 15, was last seen around 4:15 a.m. Monday at her home on Craycroft Avenue wearing a dark hoodie and white and blue camo running shorts. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds and has blonde hair with a shaved undercut.

[TRENDING: 2020 Voter Guide | What to expect if Trump wins | What to expect if Biden wins]

Deputies said Huffman could be traveling in a beige Audi bearing Florida license plate number 379-1XA with 29-year-old Hilario Maldonado, who is a convicted felon and could be armed.

Anyone with information concerning Huffman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wheeler at 386-748-9861 or email swheeler@vcso.us, or call the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777 regarding case number 20-20012.