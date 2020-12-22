More than 1,000 families fed at United Foundation’s final food giveaway of the year

United Foundation of Central Florida hosts final food giveaway of the year on Dec. 22, 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As families wait to see when they may receive a COVID-19 relief payment from the federal government, many say it could not come at a more crucial time.

On Tuesday, the United Foundation of Central Florida, along with many other community partners and generous donors, fed more than 1,000 families at their final food giveaway of the year. It’s something they’ve been doing weekly since June and in total, they’ve fed more than 90,000 people.

[TRENDING: Rare ‘Christmas star’ puts on a show | Suspects sold ‘jail broken’ Amazon Fire Sticks | Who will be the next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?]

Quinteria Williams said the year 2020 has been tough for her family, so it’s in part why she said she wanted to come to Tuesday’s food giveaway.

“Less hours, less income, but we still have to eat the same amount,” WIlliams said. “If we don’t have to spend money on groceries, then we can use that to buy gifts.”

United Foundation of Central Florida hosts final food giveaway of the year on Dec. 22, 2020. (WKMG)

News 6 saw cars lined up hours before the giveaway. Families received food to last for two weeks.

Donna Bailey said Christmas this year wouldn’t be the same without the food she received.

“I’m thankful because I have food on my table for Christmas,” Bailey said.

She said she was furloughed from work for a few months, so Tuesday’s food giveaway was right on time.

“I didn’t have it like that to buy food, so whatever I have, I’m just so grateful for it,” Bailey said.

United Foundation of Central Florida hosts final food giveaway of the year on Dec. 22, 2020. (WKMG)

Organizers said more than 65 volunteers were on hand to help package and pass out food. Among them was newly-elected incoming Orange and Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell and her family.

“Those of us who have should give to those who don’t,” Worrell said. “I want my kids to understand how important it is to be givers, not just takers.”

Sandra Fatmi is the organizer for the United Foundation of Central Florida, Incorporated.

“There’s a need in this community, and we are thankful to help fulfill this need,” Fatmi said.

United Foundation of Central Florida hosts final food giveaway of the year on Dec. 22, 2020. (WKMG)

She told News 6 with Tuesday being her last giveaway for the year, she’s working to keep the effort going for next year, too.

“I know there are plans in the next three weeks to see how we can continue to be a blessing with funding, help and support,” Fatmi said.

If you would like to help keep this effort going, you can contact Sandra Fatmi at the United Foundation of Central Florida, Incorporated at www.unitedfoundationcf.org or 770-789-7004.