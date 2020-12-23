Assistant fire chief sues Orlando, former chief alleging gender discrimination, harassment

ORLANDO, Fla. – A veteran firefighter with the Orlando Fire Department is suing the city and the former fire chief alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Former Orlando Fire Chief Roderick Williams resigned in February 2019 after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined Williams and two deputy chiefs discriminated against a female employee. That employee, assistant fire chief Dawn Sumter, filled a lawsuit against the department and Williams Tuesday and is seeking a jury trial.

[TRENDING: Florida women’s prison failed to protect inmates | Man wins $1 million on scratch off | Florida older residents next for vaccine]

Sumter alleges she was subjected to differential treatment, threatening and harassing conduct by the two current deputy chiefs. She said Williams denied her the opportunity to be considered for a promotion to deputy chief in favor of two less qualified employees.

According to the lawsuit, Sumter was fully qualified to be promoted but during William’s tenure, she was not considered or interviewed. Sumter went to HR with her complaints but the lawsuit alleges HR “refused to investigate.”

Sumter, who has been employed with OFD since 1993, also claims she was subjected to unwanted sexual harassment.

The lawsuit outlines several allegations including that Williams would hug Sumter and make inappropriate comments to her, including telling her she was “sexy” and that he wished she wasn’t married.

After the EEOC investigation, Sumter was transferred from field operations to EMS, a “less prestigious position” within the department, according to the lawsuit. She went from supervising more than 150 firefighters to nine people.

Sumter says following reporting sexual harassment and then the EEOC investigation she faced retaliation from Williams and others within OFD, including being excluded from conferences, leadership roles and training.

According to the lawsuit, the prevalent behavior and discrimination against women within OFD have continued under the new fire chief. Benjamin Barksdale Jr. was officially sworn in as Orlando Fire Department’s newest fire chief in December 2019.

In his first months as chief Barksdale spoke of his vision to create a “culture of respect.”

“From what I’ve heard this far, change is wanted,” Barksdale said on Dec. 2, 2019. “Change is absolutely wanted from the way things were done in the past.”

As recently as this month, Sumter participated in a gift exchange at an OFD station and experienced some of this culture the lawsuit describes as problematic. The gift she randomly selected was a book that included foul language about the male anatomy and a bottle of male enhancement pills called “Max Load.”

The lawsuit alleges despite Williams no longer leading OFD the discriminatory and retaliatory acts against Sumter have continued.

Sumter is demanding lost wages and benefits, along with damages and attorney fees. Had she been promoted it would’ve included a 15% pay raise.