Man rushed to hospital after stabbing on International Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the Pointe Orlando area of International Drive.

Suspect information has not been released at this time, according to deputies.

Deputies said around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday investigators responded to International Drive for a stabbing call.

The Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived to the scene they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.