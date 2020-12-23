UPDATE: Man shot after charging at Daytona Beach officers dies

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man shot by officers from Daytona Beach Police Department has died, according to police.

Hours after 25-year-old Andrew Mansilla was shot and injured by Daytona Beach police Thursday night, the department released body camera video of the encounter showing he continued to move forward at officers as they told him to get on the ground.

Authorities said the incident started Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Icon Apartments inside One Daytona when at least two people called 911 to report a domestic situation.

One 911 caller told the dispatcher she could hear someone in another apartment throwing glass and banging on doors. Screaming could be heard in the background.

“It’s just really loud, he threw glass at someone,” the caller said.

Dispatchers were told two men were arguing in the complex off Legends Lane and one of the men said he would “stab someone” if he saw police arrive. The person was later identified Mansilla.

A second caller told dispatchers Mansilla said, “If I see a cop I’m going to stab a (expletive).”

When officers arrived, the argument had moved to the parking lot, body camera video shows. One police officer said they saw a sharp object in Mansilla’s hand.

Body camera video released by the department shows Mansilla run toward the officers with the object. In the video, you can hear the officer make multiple commands for him to get on the ground and stop.

When Mansilla continued to charge, a Taser was deployed to stop him but officers said that did not appear to deter him. At that point, two officers opened fire and shot the 25-year-old.

Mansilla was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition. According to the body camera video, Mansilla was shot in the neck area behind his left ear.

Both officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Mansilla’s fiance Hunter Harrison told News 6 he was the other person in the parking lot when the shooting happened. He said he has been unable to get more information about Mansilla’s condition.

Hunter Harrison holds photos of himself and his fiance Andrew Mansilla, 25. Mansilla, left, was shot by Daytona Beach police on Dec. 17, 2020. (Image: WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

“I’m just confused and hurt I don’t know what’s going on. I come back to my apartment (complex) where he laid down in a pool of blood and it killed me. Killed me when I heard the first gunshot,” Harrison said.

The couple is from Los Angeles, according to Harrison, and he is in Daytona Beach studying to be a pilot. He also confirmed Mansilla has a history of mental health issues and told police Mansilla didn’t take his medication that day.

“I’ve been through a lot with this guy,” Harrison said. “Loves not gonna tell you who to fall in love with. I’ve been with this man for four years. For what the officers did, it goes to police brutality.”

According to an incident report, Mansilla and Harrison began arguing that night because Mansilla made a sexual comment to an Uber driver as they were riding back home from Target.

When they arrived at their apartment, Mansilla began destroying things and started gathering his belongings, records show. Police said Mansilla was angry and got so upset that he grabbed a shard of glass and went out into the parking lot when he heard that officers were on their way.

Harrison said he tried to calm Mansilla down and added that the fight between him and his fiance was not physical, according to the report.

Daytona Beach police previously arrested Mansilla in November at the Daytona International Speedway.

According to the arrest report, Mansilla was on the 4th floor Rolex Lounge where he had been discovered sleeping on one of the couches. Security at the speedway also found evidence he had been living in the lounge, including food and drinks.

When confronted by security, Mansilla pulled out two large knives and began running at the security officers, according to the report. A security guard struggled with Mansilla to get the knives and suffered several injuries, police said.

When police arrived, security had successfully removed the knives from the suspect. According to the report, the knives belonged to the Speedway. Police said Mansilla told them he had been living in the Rolex Tower lounge for about two days after jumping the fence.

Mansilla was arrested on charges of armed burglary, aggravated battery and aggravated assault during that incident.

A 24-minute body camera video from the arrest at Daytona International Speedway shows Mansilla was initially irritate after being put into handcuffs.

“Where were you guys? I (expletive) called you and you guys just (expletive) hung up. I went to the police station and, ‘Oh, we’re just backed up on calls and other (expletive). You guys are useless,” Mansilla said. “We called you. You guys wouldn’t come. Where else was I supposed to go?”

It’s unclear what he was talking about.

About 10 minutes later, Mansilla calmed down and offered to pay for whatever damage he caused, according to the footage.

“Sorry mister, I’ll find a way to pay it back,” he told one of the security guards.

All in all, police said they’ve responded to five calls involving Mansilla in the past two months, including one the same day as the shooting.

According to the report for that incident, Mansilla was at a 7-Eleven when he and the person he was with got into an argument with another customer. Records show the customer displayed a gun and the person Mansilla was with pulled out a knife. No one was injured and no arrests were made.