Tavares police ask public to avoid area around Rosewood Apartments after shots fired

TAVARES, Fla. – Officers with the Tavares Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area around the Rosewood Apartments after shots fired Wednesday night.

Police said an armed man is in the area that has fired shots.

Investigators said at this time no one has been injured.

Officers are asking residents in the area to stay inside their homes, to lock their doors, and to stay away from their windows.

Authorities said officers have set up a perimeter at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.