43-year-old man killed after car overturns in Orange County

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was injured and a 43-year-old man was killed Friday following a car crash in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry north on Forsyth Road just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Troopers said for an unknown reason the driver was unable to maintain control of his car and struck the curb.

The sedan then collided with a sign and an internet box before overturning onto its side.

According to troopers, the driver was partially ejected out of the driver`s window.

The roof of the Camry was said to have collided with a wooden power pole support wire after the crash.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old was nearby and was struck by debris from the car. Troopers said he received serious injuries.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.