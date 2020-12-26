48ºF

COVID-19 testing resumes, wait times at OCCC exceed 2 hours

The testing site is open until 5 p.m. but gates may close early

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

OCCC Test Site
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After testing sites closed for Christmas, Floridians were eager to get tested when the sites resumed testing.

According to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, wait times at the Orange County Convention Center were around 2 hours. Officials told those wanting to be tested to plan ahead.

Officials said patients should have a full tank of gas, use the restroom before arriving and make sure their windows can fully open and close.

According to officials, the testing site is open until 5 p.m. but the gates may close early.

Orange County Health Services extended free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through Jan. 30 on Saturday.

The testing site is open seven days a week but will close for New Year’s Day.

