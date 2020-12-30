3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Volusia County involving carjacking suspect

An armed carjacking suspect was involved in a fatal crash in Volusia County Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people are dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash involving an armed carjacking suspect on Interstate 95 in Volusia County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies are on scene of a fatal crash on I-95 near Daytona Beach. The crash involved a fleeing suspect in an armed carjacking in Orange County. The suspect fled from Flagler County deputies, turned off his lights and entered Volusia, where our deputies gave pursuit. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 30, 2020

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a suspect in an armed carjacking in Orange County.

The suspect in the armed carjacking has died following the crash, according to FHP.

Volusia investigators said earlier Tuesday night, the suspect drove away from Flagler County deputies.

While fleeing Flagler County deputies, investigators said the suspect turned off his lights and entered Volusia County.

Deputies said once he entered Volusia County, investigators from the county’s Sheriff’s Office gave pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 7 p.m. the suspect made a U-turn on Interstate 95.

Investigators said deputies ended the pursuit and attempted to stop oncoming southbound traffic.

Deputies said the suspect headed north in the southbound lanes and hit an oncoming vehicle in the area of exit 260A.

The driver and the front passenger in the other vehicle were killed in the crash, according to FHP.

FHP said two occupants in the backseat of the bystander car were listed as trauma alerts.

Investigators said one person was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the other person in the backseat was transported to Halifax Health.

The name of the suspect and victims have not been released at this time.

As of 9:05 p.m., the off-ramp near the scene is closed.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.