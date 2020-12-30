Boil water notice issued for Mims area

MIMS, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued Wednesday for residents of the Mims area.
The precautionary boil water notice stems from a water main break that occurred near 2564 Myrtle Avenue in the Mims water service area. The repair has been completed and water service should be restored to all residents.
As a precaution, it is advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
The affected areas include:
- All of Cuyler Street
- All of the Willow Lakes subdivision
- East side of U.S.1 Mims from Parrish Road to just north of Wiley Avenue
The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, according to county officials.