Boil water notice issued for Mims area

MIMS, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued Wednesday for residents of the Mims area.

The precautionary boil water notice stems from a water main break that occurred near 2564 Myrtle Avenue in the Mims water service area. The repair has been completed and water service should be restored to all residents.

As a precaution, it is advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The affected areas include:

All of Cuyler Street

All of the Willow Lakes subdivision

East side of U.S.1 Mims from Parrish Road to just north of Wiley Avenue

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, according to county officials.