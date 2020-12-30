70ºF

Local News

Boil water notice issued for Mims area

Water main break on Myrtle Avenue prompts alert

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Mims, Boil Water Alert
File photo.
File photo. (Credit: Pexels)

MIMS, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued Wednesday for residents of the Mims area.

The precautionary boil water notice stems from a water main break that occurred near 2564 Myrtle Avenue in the Mims water service area. The repair has been completed and water service should be restored to all residents.

As a precaution, it is advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled.  A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.  As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The affected areas include:

  • All of Cuyler Street
  • All of the Willow Lakes subdivision
  • East side of U.S.1 Mims from Parrish Road to just north of Wiley Avenue

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, according to county officials.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: