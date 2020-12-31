FDA issues alert for recall on Sportmix pet food due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert for a recall on Sportmix pet food due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

The FDA said they received reports of at least 28 dogs that died and eight that got sick after eating the recalled pet food.

The samples of the recalled product were tested and the pet food was found to have high levels of aflatoxin.

[TRENDING: How to get vaccine in Florida | Could $600 checks grow into $2,000 payments? | Casey Anthony files paperwork to open private investigation firm]

This is a toxin produced by mold and can cause illness and death in pets, according to the FDA.

The FDA said toxin can be present even if the mold is not visible.

Here is a list of dry pet food products involved in the recall:

50 lb. bag of Sportmix Energy Plus Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

44 lb. bag of Sportmix Energy Plus Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

50 lb. bag of Sportmix Premium High Energy Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

44 lb. bag of Sportmix Premium High Energy Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

31 lb. bag of Sportmix Original Cat Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

15 lb. bag of Sportmix Original Cat Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



The codes listed above can be found on the back of the bag

If you find the impacted product, you are asked to throw the product away and sanitize pet food bowls, scoops, and storage containers.

The FDA said there is no evidence suggesting pet owners who handle the impacted product are at risk for aflatoxin poisoning.

Officials are asking pet owners to watch for symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning in their pets.

Symptoms include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and or diarrhea.

The FDA said pet owners should contact a veterinarian immediately if their pet has consumed the impacted product.