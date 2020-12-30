Casey Anthony files paperwork to open private investigation firm in Florida

Casey Anthony recently launched a private investigation business out of South Florida, state business records show.

Anthony was acquitted in 2011 on charges related to the disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in Orange County. She was found guilty of providing false information to law enforcement and sentenced to four years with credit for time served.

According to a Dec. 14 Florida Division of Corporation filing for “Case Research & Consulting Services LLC,” the business is under Anthony’s name and has an address in West Palm Beach.

The address on Cortez Road is associated with private eye Pat McKenna, known for his connections to the O.J. Simpson trial. He was also a consultant on Anthony’s case. According to the Palm Beach Post, Anthony lives and works with McKenna.

Anthony does not have a Florida private investigator’s license, according to state records.

The Daily Mail was the first to report Anthony’s new business venture.