Missing Volusia teen last seen getting into Lyft at Walmart

Emily Gustafsson was last seen on surveillance video getting into a Lyft at Walmart.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies say they’re looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a Lyft at Walmart.

Emily Gustafsson, 17, left her home in DeBary Tuesday morning and walked to Walmart on Charles R. Beall Boulevard, where a Lyft driver picked her up.

[TRENDING: How to get vaccine in Florida | Map: Navigating the Convention Center vaccine site | Most prolific serial killer dies]

It’s unknown where the driver took her and she no longer has her cellphone with her.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Martir at 386-248-1777 or via email at jmartir@vcso.us.