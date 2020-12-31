Suspect in Tavares condo shooting now facing charges in Winn Dixie shooting

TAVARES, Fla. – A man arrested for the shooting at the Rosewood condominiums is now facing charges for a shooting near Winn Dixie, according to the Tavares Police Department.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 a 19-year-old man was shot in the back in an area near Winn Dixie on St. Clair Abrams Avenue and East Burleigh Boulevard.

Investigators said this was believed to be a targeted event. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Isiah McNealy is facing charges of attempted felony murder, discharge of a gun in public, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and attempted robbery with a gun.

This past Friday officers arrested McNealy for the shooting at Rosewood condominiums on Dec. 23.

According to officials, investigators were able to find several possible locations for Mcnealy in the Clermont, Groveland area.

Multiple agencies responded to the Rodeway Inn and took Mcnealy into custody.