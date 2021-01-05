WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launches Turkish satellite from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Following a very busy year, SpaceX plans to kick off 2021 with the first launch as soon as Thursday night from Cape Canaveral, sending up a Turkish communications satellite.

The Space Coast hosted more than 30 rocket launches last year and 2021 promises to top that as SpaceX continues to build its Starlink satellite constellation to provide global internet, launching a new batch of spacecraft with increasing frequency.

First up, a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a satellite called Turksat-5A Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Space Launch Complex 40 between 8:28 p.m. Thursday and 12:28 a.m. Friday.

Turksat is a satellite operation company located in Turkey. According to Turkish news site AA.com, the broadband satellite will provide television services and expand broadband data for Turkey, the Middle East, southern Europe and part of Africa.

After launch, the satellite will remain in geostationary orbit for up to 30 years.

The primary weather concern for a Thursday evening’s launch window will be cumulus clouds and thick mid-level clouds, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Should liftoff delay 24 hours, conditions improve to 70% favorable but again cloud cover is the primary concern.

SpaceX plans to recover the Falcon 9 booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after liftoff. The weather risks to booster recovery are low, according to the current forecast.

