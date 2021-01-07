Man shot at 2 boys who took marijuana, authorities say

Malachi Smead, 18, is accused of shooting at two boys who took marijuana from the car he was driving, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Malachi Smead, 18, is accused of shooting at two boys who took marijuana from the car he was driving, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Smead is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a gun in public, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

The Groveland Police Department said officers responded to shots fired call on Sandhill Street around 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2020.

A witness told investigators he heard four shots fired after two boys approached a Honda Civic.

The witness said the boys ran behind a residence and the Honda Civic drove off.

Authorities said the witness’ surveillance footage matched his statements.

Two days later a 16-year-old told investigators he was a victim of the shooting.

The victim said around 3 p.m. he was outside skateboarding and saw a friend who asked if he wanted to go smoke weed, the witness told authorities.

The victim told officers they approached Honda Civic there was a man driving and a female passenger.

The victim’s friend took about an ounce of marijuana from the lap of the female passenger in the car, according to the report.

After his friend took the weed, the victim said he started to run away. The victim said he did not know the intentions of his friend.

As they were running, he heard three to four shots while leaving the area, according to the report.

Officers said the victim was able to provide a photo of the female passenger and detectives were able to contact the suspect through the female passenger.

Smead matched the description of the driver of the Honda Civic given by the witness, according to investigators.

Officers said the victim was able to identify the suspect in a phone lineup.