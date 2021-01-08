News 6 viewers donate $1,200 stimulus check to struggling family

Since the pandemic Atira Moten has had her hours cut from her remote job with a medical records company to the point where her car has been repossessed and she soon could be evicted from her home.

“I’m to the point now where I have to prioritize whether I’m going to feed my children or pay my bills,” she said.

With two children, 11 and 3, Moten had hoped to receive unemployment help from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity but a benefits denial from 2019 unemployment dispute has blocked thousands of dollars in state and federal benefits she is entitled to.

Moten said a DEO employee told her the 2019 issue should not have been carried over to her 2020 jobless application yet her benefits dating back to September have not been issued.

“Even when I go on the DEO site it’s still saying that I am disqualified,’ Moten said.

Moten said the hour cuts by Florida-based Scribe America left her with few options because her 11-year-old son is attending virtual classes and she cannot afford day care for her 3-year-old daughter.

“I went from working no days to either one day a week or twice a week now I’m at 4 days a week but that’s not 40 hours,” she said.

News 6 sent her records to the DEO in Tallahassee and DEO press secretary Paige Landrum said her case would be reviewed.

In a twist of fate a retired couple asked News 6 if they could donate their $1,200 stimulus check to a needy family.

The station sent Atira Moten’s story to them along with the family’s photo.

In an email they wrote: “Looks like a beautiful family and will be money very well spent.”

