SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft set to splashdown off Florida

In this image taken from NASA TV the Dragon cargo capsule docks at the International Space Station, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, alongside a Dragon crew capsule that carried up astronauts three weeks ago. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A little over a month after it left Kennedy Space Center loaded with cargo and science experiments, an upgraded SpaceX Cargo Dragon capsule is slated to return to Earth via ocean splashdown Monday night.

This will be the first return of a cargo resupply spacecraft to the Atlantic Ocean, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The location of splashdown will be chosen closer to undocking from the International Space Station on Monday morning, but potential sites in the Atlantic are off the coasts of Cape Canaveral, Daytona, and Jacksonville. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely bystanders will be able to see anything.

“When it’s entering Earth’s atmosphere that’s hundreds of miles away so by the time it gets near us it’s already on the parachutes and there’s nothing to see. The flames are gone by then,” said local space photographer Ken Kremer. “It has to be within a few miles offshore in the daylight to actually see the splashdown.”

Splashing down off the coast of Florida enables quick transportation of the science aboard the capsule to Kennedy Space Center’s Space Station Processing Facility for faster processing.

This capsule is returning with 5,200 pounds of cargo and scientific experiments that include research on how long term microgravity affects the cardiovascular system and eyesight.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will monitor the Dragon capsule undocking from the ISS Monday morning at 9:25 a.m. NASA will broadcast the departure on its website beginning at 9 a.m.

Dragon will fire its thrusters to move a safe distance from the station and then initiate a de-orbit burn to begin the re-entry sequence into Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA expects the spacecraft assisted by three parachutes will splash down around 9 p.m. Eastern time. SpaceX technicians will be on hand to retrieve the spacecraft and return it to Cape Canaveral.

Back at the space station, the crew onboard is preparing for upcoming spacewalks planned for Jan. 19 and 25. Commander Mike Hopkins and pilot Victor Glover, who both flew aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon in November, will conduct both spacewalks. Among their tasks include updating high definition video and camera equipment.