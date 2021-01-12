Holy jackpot! Mega Millions reaches $625 million

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve ever dreamed of hitting the jackpot and becoming a multimillionaire, here’s your chance.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday is worth an estimated $625 million, up $10 million from earlier in the day.

As it currently stands, the jackpot is the eighth-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and continue to increase until the jackpot is won.

A single winner will have the option of getting the money in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash payment of at least $451 million.

Central Florida has sold its fair share of winning tickets, so be sure to check out the “luckiest” lottery stores before you decide where to buy your ticket.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is one in 302.5 million.

The winning numbers will be announced Tuesday night during News 6 at 11 p.m.

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. Those dreaming of instant wishes should remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.