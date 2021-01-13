Brevard County opens limited appointments for coronavirus vaccine

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – People in Brevard County have another opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Florida Health Department in Brevard County is accepting appointments Wednesday for a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccinations received from the state. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Vaccinations will begin on Jan. 19 and will continue until all appointment availabilities are full.

Appointment opportunities available Wednesday are expected to be filled quickly due to strong interest and high demand, FDOH Bevard said.

“We will continue to post-appointment opportunities as they arise and as additional vaccines are received by FDOH-Brevard from the state,” health leaders wrote in a news release.

Below are frequently asked questions regarding the vaccination event.

How do I register?

Appointments can be made online starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at https://brevardcovidvaccineappt.eventbrite.com.

How many appointments will be available?

The county did not immediately say how many appointments would be available but did stress there is a limited supply.

Who can get vaccinated?

Those currently eligible for vaccines must be 65 or older. Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact are also eligible.

What if I can’t register online?

To receive text alerts on your phone from Brevard County Emergency Management when additional appointments are available, text BrevardEOC to 888777.

For more information on vaccine plans in Central Florida, head to clickorlando.com/vaccine.