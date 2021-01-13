Florida won’t host U.S. Space Command after Air Force taps Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal

Florida won’t be home to the U.S. Space Command after the Air Force plans to announce the Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Alabama will host the 11th unified combatant command over the favored base in Colorado.

Brevard County’s Patrick Space Force Base was still in the running in late November to host the U.S. Space Command after Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force John Henderson sent letters to six locations notifying local governments that they are moving onto the next phase in the selection process, however, Air Force officials have confirmed the command will go to Alabama.

Not to be confused with the U.S. Space Force, the branch under the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Command, oversees national security missions in space, many of which already launch from Florida’s Space Coast. The U.S. Space Command was previously established in 1985 to coordinate the use of outer space by the branches of the U.S. military but later disbanded. In 2019, it was established as the 11th combatant command.

Redstone, near Huntsville, Alabama, is home to NASA’s Marshall Spaceflight Center. The NASA center is where the agency has developed its propulsion system since the earliest test flights of U.S. rockets.

Republican U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, of Alabama, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and defense subcommittee, has been among the advocates for Alabama to host USSPACECOM.

“This long-awaited decision by the Air Force is a true testament to all that Alabama has to offer. Huntsville is the right pick for a host of reasons – our skilled workforce, proximity to supporting space entities, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life, among other things,” Shelby said in a statement. “I am thrilled that the Air Force has chosen Redstone and look forward to the vast economic impact this will have on Alabama and the benefits this will bring to the Air Force.”

Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado-- which is the temporary home of the USSPACECOM-- was thought to be the frontrunner candidate. Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; and Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska were also among the six finalists.

During the final phase, the Air Force conducted both virtual and in person site visits at all six locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

