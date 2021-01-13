Mother of 3 newborns abandoned at apartment complexes found, could face charges, police say

DNA testing has shown three newborn babies found abandoned years apart at an Orlando, Florida apartment complex are all siblings.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they have found the biological mother of the three newborns left at apartment complexes across a span of three years.

The babies were found in 2016, 2017 and in 2019 on different doorsteps. Officers learned last year via DNA evidence the three are siblings.

The most recent infant was found in July 2019 at the Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive. A note found with the baby said the mother left him because she was in fear of the child’s father, according to police.

In October 2017, a baby girl was found with a note in the stairwell at the Willow Key Apartments and in 2016 a baby boy was found at Buena Vista Point Apartments.

“A lot more has been uncovered since then,” Detective Frank Chisari said.

Officials said Wednesday they’ve been in contact with their biological mother since late November and were able to track her down with a DNA match. She told authorities she delivered all three children herself.

Detectives also revealed all three infants were from the same mother and father, but do not know the biological dad’s identity at this time.

“We are looking to help the biological mother, who we have identified, and get her the services she needs, while at the same time, still considering what criminal charges are possibly pending against her,” Chisari said.

Investigators with the Orlando Police Department say they are working with the State Attorney’s Office to see what charges she could face and how she could be held accountable.

“You can’t just leave your children in an apartment complex at a doorstep unknown to where who is going to be taking care of them,” Chisari said.

He along with Chief Orlando Rolon stressed Florida’s Safe Haven Law which allows newborn infants seven days old or younger to be surrendered at a hospital, emergency medical services station or fire station. Parents terminate their parental rights when the baby is surrendered.

[WATCH: ‘Safe haven’ billboard unveiled after abandoned baby found in Orlando]

“It is very important that you follow the state law still when it comes to surrendering your children,” the detective said.

As for the siblings, police say all three are healthy. Two of the children are in the same home, one has been adopted and the other is in foster care, according to authorities. The third is in a different home.

Investigators say both foster and adoptive parents have been cooperative within the investigation.

Authorities add that it is an open criminal investigation and the biological mother is also cooperating with detectives. They’re taking her notes left with the children into consideration as they further discuss the case with the State Attorney’s office. As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed.

“Those children were put in fantastic situations, but that’s not always going to be the case,” the OPD detective said.

Rolon asked that if anyone feels they cannot take on the stressors of being a parent to remember Florida’s law. Infants can be left at a hospital or fire station.

Click here to read more about Florida’s safe haven law.