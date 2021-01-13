Residents, employees of Melbourne senior-living community get COVID-19 vaccine

MELBOURNE, Fla. – For seniors and employees at The Fountains on Stack Boulevard, the COVID-19 vaccine came to them Wednesday.

From 11-5, CVS pharmacists vaccinated 320 people on-site of the senior-living community.

Resident Beverly Lovelace was one of the recipients of the Pfizer shot.

[TRENDING: Mega Millions jackpot hits $750M | Fla. firefighter charged in Capitol riot | How to get vaccine in Fla. | Gun background checks skyrocket]

“I think it’s the greatest thing in the world,” Lovelace said about getting the vaccine at her home.

The Fountains said none of its residents have caught COVID-19 since the beginning of the Pandemic.

Executive Director Sandy Garutti hopes the vaccines will keep it that way.

“We haven’t had any cases of COVID for residents in the community since this started so if we can get through and get our second round of vaccines without any cases, we’ll be thrilled,” Garutti said.

The next vaccination clinic at The Fountains is scheduled in three weeks.

Most will get their second vaccine that day, including employee Tony Anthony who received his first shot Wednesday.

“I didn’t have to wait in line, didn’t have to make an appointment that may not be there so this is great,” Anthony said.