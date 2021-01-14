Caught on camera: Girl Scout makes adorable cookie sales pitch

PHOENIX, AZ – A Girl Scout in Arizona is getting a lot of attention after her sales pitch for cookies was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Allie Shroyer, 6, can be seen telling a potential customer, who was having trouble deciding which cookie to buy, to focus on her favorite color.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | Tourists flocking to Fla. for vaccine? | Fifth-largest lotto jackpot up for grabs]

“What’s your favorite color, because the boxes are those colors. Then maybe your favorite color and the box is that color, then you can choose that,” Allie said.

Shroyer’s mother says her daughter was so successful with her sales pitch that she was able to sell over 200 boxes in one day.