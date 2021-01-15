Flagler County officials expect more COVID-19 vaccines next week

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilised in Topeka, USA. Britain has authorized a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country. The Department of Health said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 that the vaccine meets the regulators strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality. Britain has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, though it is not expected to be delivered to the U.K. until spring. So far Britain has inoculated 1,5 million people with two other vaccines. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Flagler County are expecting another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week, according to a news release from the health department.

According to the release, the health department expects a shipment of Moderna shots next week. Once the vaccines are received, the health department will ask the county to notify residents about when they’re able to schedule vaccination appointments.

At this time, per Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, only health care workers and people 65 and older can currently receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The health department has ordered second doses of the vaccine for those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Flagler County Fairgrounds site prior to Jan. 12, according to the release. Those individuals will be called -- at the phone number they provided when they received the first dose -- about a week before their second dose is due and given an appointment date and time.

Anyone looking to get a COVID-19 test in Flagler County next week should also make note of some changes to operations at some testing sites, according to the release.

Drive through COVID-19 testing across from 120 Airport Road will be offered Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Testing will also be offered Friday morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. No appointments are necessary and results will be available in two to three days. Testing is limited to 100 guests per day, according to the release.

“Testing on Wednesday and Thursday has been postponed; however, there are other locations in Flagler County that provide COVID-19 testing, including two Mediquick locations, CentraCare and CVS Pharmacies,” the release read.

Residents are encouraged to confirm with each site in advance as most require appointments.

Below is a more detailed COVID-19 testing schedule for the third week of January:

Monday, Jan. 18 -- Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

1:30-3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

9-10:30 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast

Flagler County residents can sign up for COVID-19 test alerts by texting FLAGLERCOVID to 888-777. The alerts will provide information on vaccines and appointment availability. Residents can also sign up for a call-back list with Flagler County by calling 386-313-4200 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homebound individuals can call the same number to schedule a home visit. It may take several weeks or even months for a call back as it will depend of the availability of vaccine, according to the release.

More information can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov.