Need more masks? Volusia County has you covered

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Even though the vaccine is becoming more and more available, health officials strongly urge everyone across the country to continue wearing their masks.

If you find that your stockpile is running low, Volusia County has begun distributing 100,000 surgical face masks.

Residents of the county can stop by these locations and pick up two masks per person:

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach

Orange City Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Pierson Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson

Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand

“The mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings,” officials said.

The face masks were provided by the state of Florida. So far, the county has distributed over 500,000 face masks within the community.

If you can’t make it to one of the locations or do not live in Volusia County, you can find affordable surgical face masks here.