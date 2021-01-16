57ºF

Range Rover crashes into Seminole County apartment, police look for driver

Officers are searching for the driver of the car

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Seminole County said a vehicle crashed into an apartment building Saturday.

According to officials, a Range Rover hit a corner of the Del Mar Apartment building.

The occupants inside the rage Rover abandoned the vehicle and fled, investigators said.

The Casselberry Police Department are actively looking for the drivers of the car.

Officers said the building sustained damage and are assessing the structural integrity of the building.

One occupant inside building may end up being displaced

There were no injuries after the crash, officials said.

