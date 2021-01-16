Three shot in ALDI parking lot, Ocoee police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

OCOEE, Fla. – Three men were shot in an ALDI parking lot Saturday morning, Ocoee officials say.

Ocoee police responded to the call, finding one man dead, and two others shot, inside a Nissan four door silver Altima.

“Two victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in critical condition,” the report said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 3:39 a.m. at 9250 W. Colonial Dr.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the Ocoee Police Department by calling (407) 905-3160 or Crimeline.