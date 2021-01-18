Man lives in restricted area of Chicago O’Hare airport for 3 months

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. About 40,000 workers in the airline industry are facing layoffs on Thursday, Oct. 1, unless Congress comes up with another aid package. With air travel down about 70% from last year, many carriers including United and American say theyll be forced to cut jobs without additional aid. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

It’s normal to be nervous about COVID-19, but one man’s reaction is decidedly not normal.

He’s been living in the Chicago O’Hare International Airport for the past three months.

Aditya Singh arrived from Los Angeles in mid-October and told authorities he was too afraid to fly back to L.A. because of COVID-19.

So, the 36-year-old decided to stay at the airport, inside the security zone, until he was caught Saturday.

Apparently, two United Airlines employees confronted him and asked to see his work ID, which had been reported stolen by an airport operations manager.

Now he’s charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and theft.