Section of SR 40 closed after person hit by car in Ocala

A section of State Road 40 in Ocala is closed after a person was hit by a car on Monday, according to the police department.

OCALA, Fla. – A section of State Road 40 in Ocala was closed after a person was hit by a car on Monday evening, according to the police department.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department said the crash happened on the 2000 block of West State Road 40 just east of State Road 11.

[TRENDING: Data scientist Rebekah Jones arrested in Florida | Disney World not selling any new annual passes | Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old girl]

Police said traffic is blocked east and westbound.

Officers were diverting drivers down side roads as of 6 p.m.

Anyone driving through this area is asked to find a different route.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.